Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places

For over a decade, Preservation Virginia has presented its annual list of Most Endangered Historic Places to the Commonwealth. This list raises awareness of Virginia's historic sites at risk from neglect, deterioration, insufficient funds, inappropriate development and/or insensitive public policy. The list also encourages citizens, localities and organizations to continue to advocate for the protection and preservation of these places. The list often includes buildings, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes across the state that face imminent or sustained threats to their integrity or survival.

Virginia's Most Endangered Historic Places in 2017 include:

African American Cemeteries Statewide (relisted)

Last year’s listing of African American Cemeteries Statewide continues to be relevant. Belmont Slave Cemetery in Loudoun County was originally part of a Lee family plantation.

Historic Schools Statewide (relisted)

School buildings are under threat statewide. Locally-focused community planning is essential for determining preservation needs and raising the funding required for implementation.





Lincoln Homestead Farm, Rockingham County

In 1778, President Abraham Lincoln’s father was born on the property. New owners are needed who will undertake the necessary preservation and maintenance.





Masons’ Hall, City of Richmond

Built in 1785, Masons’ Hall is the nation’s oldest Masonic building in continuous use. Significant repairs are needed to keep the roof and other structural elements from failing.





Newbern Jail, Pulaski County

The Newbern Jail is the county’s oldest public building. The current jail building was built in 1848. The Jail is in need of immediate repairs as well as ongoing maintenance.

Section 106 Review Process

(1966 National Historic Preservation Act-NHPA)

Last year’s thematic listing Resources Threatened by Utility Infrastructure Projects Across the State, remains relevant in 2017 as one of the largest collective threats to Virginia’s rich and varied resources.

This list gives you a brief overview of our 2017 list. To read more click here.

Click Here for eBook: Preservation Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Sites List: Updates on Past Listings 2000 - 2014

Or click here for the downloadable PDF version

Click Here for Infographic: Ten Years of Virginia's Most Endangered Historic Places